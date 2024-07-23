PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. CWM LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

