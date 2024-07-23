PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 93,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush raised Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 226,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,536. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

