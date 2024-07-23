PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $657,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,625. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $197.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.