PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $292,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after buying an additional 1,165,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,429 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,760 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.



The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

