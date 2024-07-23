Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.060-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $978.5 million-$988.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.37. 1,418,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,441. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $87.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

