Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.250 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.29.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

