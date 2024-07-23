Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $140.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $174.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

