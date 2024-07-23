Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Argus

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Argus from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. 19,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,724. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

