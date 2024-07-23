PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PJT stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.87. 3,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,781. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average is $101.04. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $121.90.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PJT

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.