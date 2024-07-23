Planet Image International Limited’s (NASDAQ:YIBO) Lock-Up Period To End on July 23rd

Planet Image International’s (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 23rd. Planet Image International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Planet Image International’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Planet Image International Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ YIBO opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Planet Image International has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02.
