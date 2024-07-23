Polymesh (POLYX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.17 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $145.13 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymesh has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,071,235,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,070,930,246.219518 with 861,526,285.700457 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.28235776 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $27,783,843.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

