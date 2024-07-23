PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Down to $125.64

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.64, but opened at $120.71. PulteGroup shares last traded at $122.33, with a volume of 770,591 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PHM. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.97.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

