PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.35. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 880,627 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 895,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,189,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 407,353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.