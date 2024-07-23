PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.35. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 880,627 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.63.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 895,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,189,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 407,353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.