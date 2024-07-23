Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $313.32 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00003968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $282.50 million and $313.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.58 or 0.05117403 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00047468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,243,660 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

