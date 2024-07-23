Qubic (QUBIC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Qubic has a market capitalization of $247.44 million and $3.95 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 103,929,109,121,540 coins and its circulating supply is 105,929,089,271,260 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 103,929,109,121,540 with 101,955,427,281,804 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000246 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $4,324,137.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

