QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Position Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 918.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 29.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in QuickLogic by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,753. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a P/E ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. QuickLogic had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

