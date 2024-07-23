Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Regions Financial traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 835340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.34.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

