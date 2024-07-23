Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 23rd (AFL, AGYS, AIG, AMC, ASAI, ASC, AVBH, BCBP, BFH, BKU)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 23rd:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $125.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.50 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target boosted by Argus from $204.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $94.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $341.00 to $338.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $335.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $178.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $72.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $225.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $201.00 to $215.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $295.00 to $300.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $270.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $292.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $251.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $151.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $106.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $183.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $41.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Argus from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target boosted by Argus from $41.00 to $50.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $172.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $252.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $204.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $62.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $248.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $220.00 to $245.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $188.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $2.75. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $82.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $80.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $27.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $82.00 to $90.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.00 to $0.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $82.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $99.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by Argus from $44.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $48.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Glj Research from $22.86 to $24.86. Glj Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $88.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.90 to $5.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $83.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $64.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $54.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $52.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Stephens from $48.00 to $51.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

