Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Noble Financial started coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resources Connection has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

RGP opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

