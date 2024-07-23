Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.29. 171,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

