Reviewing Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $621.60 million 4.18 $192.30 million $3.68 13.51 Pacific Valley Bancorp $27.51 million 1.68 $4.85 million $0.97 9.72

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Pacific Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

96.2% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 31.40% 26.32% 2.70% Pacific Valley Bancorp 16.73% N/A N/A

Summary

Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

