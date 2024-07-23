Rockport Wealth LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.17. 2,825,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

