Rockport Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 129,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EFV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 1,059,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

