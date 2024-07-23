Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.26. 96,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.82 and its 200-day moving average is $277.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $339.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

