Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.87

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 73364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Rollins Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

