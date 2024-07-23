Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $579.10

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $579.10 and last traded at $577.65, with a volume of 21776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $576.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.78.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

