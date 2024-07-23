Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,844,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 1,108,774 shares.The stock last traded at $110.84 and had previously closed at $111.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

