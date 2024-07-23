Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SNFCA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. 31,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Security National Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

