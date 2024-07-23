Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Security National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SNFCA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. 31,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.29.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
