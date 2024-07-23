Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 5.3 %

SQNS opened at $0.46 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. Research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

