Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

