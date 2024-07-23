Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Jamie Singleton Sells 18,105 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,109.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SIG stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. 722,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,105. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 46.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 35.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

