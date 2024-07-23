Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 205,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 257,680 shares.The stock last traded at $20.42 and had previously closed at $19.50.

SVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

