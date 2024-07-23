Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

