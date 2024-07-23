Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $157.74 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $158.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.