Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $180.66, but opened at $173.40. Simpson Manufacturing shares last traded at $176.87, with a volume of 84,472 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

