Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

