Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$31.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.78. 584,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,566. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$35.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.