Smog Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Smog has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a market cap of $25.22 million and $138,335.54 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Smog

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.03219681 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $136,827.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

