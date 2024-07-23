SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 0.9%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 6,636,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,744,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

