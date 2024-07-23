Solchat (CHAT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.75 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Solchat has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Solchat has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solchat token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solchat Token Profile

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.18005293 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,689,586.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solchat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

