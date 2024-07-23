Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $33.70. 55,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 52,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Sprott Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.70.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
