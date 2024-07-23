SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.29.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $206.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.37. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

