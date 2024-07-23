SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
SRH Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE STEW opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.47.
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
