Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 145,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,826,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,663 shares of company stock worth $3,213,892. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

