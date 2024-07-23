Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,110 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 304% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,018 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 407,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $94,242.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,158 shares of company stock worth $1,729,412. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Immunovant by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Immunovant by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

