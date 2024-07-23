StockNews.com Downgrades Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Hold

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ALX
Alexander’s Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Alexander’s
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.