StockNews.com Downgrades Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Hold

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander’s from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE ALX traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $236.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.01. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $243.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

