StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

