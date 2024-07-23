StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.00 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.