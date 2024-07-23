StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SENS opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. Analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

