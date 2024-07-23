Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $151.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,494. The firm has a market cap of $365.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

